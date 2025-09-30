Fubara intervenes in Rivers council-workers rift as union suspends strike

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has waded into the dispute between local government workers and the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Llyod, leading to the suspension of a statewide strike by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara met behind closed doors with the leadership of NULGE, the Local Government Service Commission, and the Emohua council chairman at Government House, Port Harcourt, where he directed the parties to resolve their differences amicably.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Israel Woke Amadi, expressed appreciation for the governor’s intervention and assured that the resolutions reached would be implemented.

Hon. Chidi Llyod, Chairman of Emohua LGA, also pledged to abide by the governor’s directive and work in harmony with NULGE and the Commission. He emphasised the importance of transparency in handling the matter and thanked the governor for his timely intervention.

On his part, NULGE State President, Comrade Clifford Paul, announced the suspension of the strike, directing all branch chairmen and members to resume work immediately. He explained that the union agreed to call off the action in compliance with the governor’s directive for a peaceful resolution.

The strike, declared earlier on Tuesday, had led to the closure of all 23 council secretariats in the state following the recent dismissal of several workers in Emohua Local Government Area.