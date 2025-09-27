FTAN charges Delta govt on sustainable transformation in tourism sector

…urges state to honour Ignatius Atigbi

By Chris Onuoha

The Delta State government has been urged to look inwards and push a sustainable transformation in its tourism sector, while charging the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism to stir the move as a vital revenue force for the State.

This was made known in Asaba, the State capital by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), during an event to mark the ‘2025 World Tourism Day.’

Speaking at the event, Engr. Chibuikem Diala MIH, the Coordinator, Delta State Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), in his compelling address themed: “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” linked the global theme to Delta State vast tourism potential.

Engr. Diala emphasized that Delta State is leaving value and money on the table by underutilizing its tourism assets, stressing that intentional development of key products and festivals could transform the State into a global tourism hub.

He highlighted cultural treasures such as the Ukwata Abii Festival, Tigboti Dance, and Adane-Okpe Masquerade, along with the Ethiope River (including the source at Umuaja), as strategic opportunities for creating green jobs, boosting GDP, and attracting foreign exchange.

He said: “Right here in Asaba, we have the Lander Brothers Anchorage and Mungo Park Museum, a historic site that tells the story of the explorers who first traced the River Niger. With the right investment and connection to the nearby Arcade Event Centre, it could become a world-class heritage attraction. Beyond landmarks, Delta’s true wealth lies in its people and culture: the elegance of Anioma festivals, dances, and cuisine; the regal maritime heritage of the Itsekiri; and the rich folklore and masquerades of the Urhobo, with festivals like Owhorhu, Idju, and Iyeri. With vision, these living traditions can be transformed into global showcases of African history, culture, and performance.

“Our cultures; Anioma, Itsekiri, Urhobo, and Ijaw are living museums. With vision and sustainability approaches, they can be built into world-recognized tourism brands. That is transformation. That is tourism that is sustainably transformed,” he said.

In addition, he calls for the Delta State Sustainable Tourism master plan, which he described as a necessary blueprint for sustainable growth. According to him, “a master plan will help the State map out its tourism assets, define sustainable practices, set clear investment priorities, and ensure benefits reach youth and local communities without sacrificing culture or the environment.”

Engr. Diala also reminded the participants that the idea of marking World Tourism Day on September 27 every year was originally proposed by a Delta State origin. He said the late Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi, born in Warri, Delta State of Nigeria, conceived the idea while serving as Secretary-General of the Nigeria Tourism Association (NTA), now the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA). Engr. Diala urged the State Government to immortalize this remarkable legacy by naming an iconic site after him, while also pushing for the UNWTO to host a future edition of World Tourism Day in Delta State in his honour.

FTAN Delta State also pledged concrete actions in collaboration with the State Directorate of Culture and Tourism, including: Building capacity across the hospitality and tourism value chain; advocating for policies that put sustainability at the core of tourism growth; and linking Delta to global and regional partners such as UNWTO, GSTC, and ECOWAS to align with international standards.

The event was declared open by the Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Darlington Ijeh, who was represented by Mr. Nwabeze Kennedy, Director of Administration. The Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Otatahor Godwin, was represented by Bodji Elias, Acting General Manager of the Tourism Board. The Director of Tourism, Ogwu Harkins, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

In a closing remark, Engr. Diala reaffirmed that tourism in Delta State must transcend sightseeing to truly transform lives and communities. “Tourism in Delta must be about transforming lives, communities, and futures. If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Let us go together to build a Delta where tourism is not just an activity but a legacy of prosperity and pride,” he added.

