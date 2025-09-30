FT Rich Mummy mourns Arise TV anchor, calls for emergency healthcare reform

FT Rich Mummy Mortgage Brokers Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Arise Tv News anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a respected journalist and long-standing client of the organization.

In an official statement, Dr. Funmilola Tella, Chairman of the Board, extended heartfelt condolences to the late journalist’s family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry.

“Her contributions to journalism and society will always be remembered,” the statement read.

The company also used the occasion to highlight growing concerns about emergency medical care in Nigeria. Citing reports that accident victims are often required to present identification before receiving urgent treatment, Dr. Tella called on authorities to review and reform such protocols.

“This is a practice that puts lives at risk. We urge relevant agencies to prioritize reforms that ensure life-saving care is provided without unnecessary barriers,” she said.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu’s death has sparked broader conversations on the need for timely and accessible emergency healthcare services. She is remembered not only for her journalistic integrity but also for her impact on society.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.