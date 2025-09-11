FRSC zonal officer visits GOC 81 Div in Lagos, seeks improved collaboration

L-R: FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, RS 2 (Lagos and Ogun States) Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo and General Officer Commanding 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Majinyawa when the Assistant Corps Marshal paid a visit to the GOC in Lagos on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Lagos.

By Theodore Opara

In a bid to promote the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 2025 Strategic goal 2, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of the FRSC in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Ann Oladayo, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, visited the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa in Lagos.

According to a Statement made available by the office of the FRSC Zonal Commanding Office, both security chiefs discussed issues concerning synergy between the FRSC and the Nigerian Army.

Issues such as organization of periodic workshops for security agencies, intelligence sharing, security cover for special operations, training and retraining of drivers on driving and vehicles safety, among others were equally discussed.

The GOC said “as enormous as the responsibilities of the Nigeria Army is, we have been able to stabilise security in both states through collaboration with other security agencies like FRSC, Police Force, the Customs and others to ensuring safety and security of lives”. He pledged to continually support and collaborate with FRSC to ensure safety and security.

On the other hand, the ZCO noted that “”As a lead agency in traffic management and administration in Nigeria, we will like to bring our professionalism to help in training your new Army recruits in driving as well as engage some of your retiring officers who intend taking driving as a profession”.

In a related development, the FRSC ZCO had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Correctional Service, Zone A, Lagos ACG Ope Fatinikun at his office on Monday, September 8, 2025, where inter-agencies collaboration and synergy were also discussed.

During the interactive session, questions bothering on stigmatization of ex-convicts, drivers’ license acquisition, management of road traffic offenders charged to correctional facilities were addressed.