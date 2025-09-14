FRSC redeploys 66 senior officers to boost road safety

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has redeployed 66 senior officers across the country, including a new Corps Secretary, four Assistant Corps Marshals, several Sector Commanders, and 61 other Corps Commanders.

According to a statement signed on Sunday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, the postings were approved by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, to reinvigorate operations and strengthen road safety management nationwide.

At the top of the new postings, ACM G. Ntukidem, formerly ACM Personnel, has been appointed Corps Secretary at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

Other key changes include:

ACM J.W. Toby, who moves from the Policy Research and Statistics Department to assume duty as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS11HQ Osogbo.

ACM I. Abubakar, formerly ZCO RS11HQ Osogbo, who now takes over as ACM Policy at the national headquarters.

ACM A.M. Hassan, redeployed from Manpower Development in the Training Department to head the Technical Service Department.

ACM A. Sanusi, who just concluded a course at the National Defence College, now resuming as ACM Manpower Development.

The redeployment also affected Sector Commands across the federation. Among them:

CC S.O. Ayodele, retained as Benue State Sector Commander.

CC J.N. Alexander, moved from Anambra to Delta State.

CC N.I. Ezeoma, retained as Abia State Sector Commander.

CC Y.T. Etuku, posted from Kebbi to Kogi State.

CC B. Asekhauno, redeployed to Anambra State.

CC R.M.Z. Abubakar, posted to Kebbi State.

CC D.B. Apaji, posted to Bauchi State.

CC A.P. Longkam, posted to Yobe State.

In addition, 61 other Corps Commanders were redeployed across the FRSC National Headquarters, Academy, Zonal Commands, and special units in key areas such as Operations, Policy, Administration, Logistics, Training, Data Management, Research, Establishment, and Medical Services.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said the redeployment was aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and improved service delivery. He urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and called on motorists to cooperate with the new appointees to sustain efforts toward safer highways.