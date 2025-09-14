FRSC nabs military impersonator, convicts 245 traffic offenders in Abuja

FRSC

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has arrested a military impersonator and convicted 245 traffic offenders during its ongoing clampdown on violators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday, said the arrests and convictions were part of Operation Restore Sanity IV, carried out between September 8 and 12 at the Nyanya Unit Command, and on September 10 at the Karu Unit Command.

According to the statement, the exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Nigerian Army Brigade of Guards, targeting reckless driving and other traffic violations along the Abuja–Nyanya corridor.

A total of 254 offenders were arraigned for 563 traffic-related offences. Of this number, 245 were convicted, while nine were discharged after court consideration.

The offences included seatbelt violations, driver’s licence infractions, overloading, and route violations, as well as dangerous driving, traffic light disobedience, number plate violations, wrongful overtaking, use of phones while driving, and impersonation.

Among those convicted were seven repeat offenders — Shaab Murtala, Abel Sunday, Sunday Salasi, Benjamin Augustine, Ekem Charles, Hussaini Kabir, and Samsudeen Abdullahi — who faced multiple charges. Their punishments ranged from three hours to five days of community service.

One notable case involved Hussaini Kabir, who not only committed traffic offences but also impersonated the military. He was sentenced to five days of community service at Mambilla Barracks.

The Mobile Court sittings were presided over by His Worship Maryam Muazu Alhaji and His Worship Huzaifa Maccido, with FCT Sector Legal Officer, CRC Cindy Talabi, as prosecuting counsel.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, commended the FCT Command for sustaining the intervention, which he described as a deterrent against traffic violations and a means of restoring order on the roads.

He said the Mobile Court sittings were initiated as part of a deliberate national strategy to strengthen enforcement, deter habitual violators, and promote safer roads across the country.

“Similar exercises will be replicated nationwide to safeguard lives and restore sanity on our roads,” Mohammed stated, warning motorists to desist from reckless driving, overloading, route violations, and other forms of indiscipline.