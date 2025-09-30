FRSC loses five officers to reckless drivers in September

FRSC

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five of its officers in September 2025 after being knocked down by reckless drivers while on duty.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps said the incidents occurred between September 6 and September 24 across its formations in Ekiti, Ogun, Taraba, Jos By-Pass, and Obollo Afor.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed directed that motorists responsible for the deaths be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, stressing that such punishments must serve as deterrents.

Mohammed expressed concern over the rising hazards faced by FRSC operatives, noting that beyond speeding and careless driving, officers are increasingly exposed to kidnapping, violent attacks, and deliberate assaults. He warned that the Corps would no longer tolerate actions that endanger its personnel.

He further urged officers across the country to heighten vigilance and prioritize their safety while carrying out their duties. “They need to be safe and alive to save others,” he said.

The statement partly read: “These knockdowns happened across the following formations: Ekiti Sector Command, 6th September 2025; Ogun Sector Command, 8th September 2025; Taraba Sector Command, 15th September 2025; Jos By-Pass Unit Command, 19th September 2025; and Obollo Afor Unit Command, 24th September 2025.

“Their deaths are not mere statistics, they represent human lives—dedicated fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and breadwinners—cut short in the line of duty while safeguarding Nigerian roads.”

On behalf of the Corps, Mohammed commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged Nigerians to honour their memory by obeying traffic regulations and supporting the FRSC’s mission to curb avoidable road crashes.

He reaffirmed that any disregard for traffic laws and endangerment of FRSC personnel would henceforth attract severe sanctions and legal consequences.