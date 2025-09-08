FRSC cautions officers against drugs, social media

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned its operatives to steer clear of drugs and social media, as such actions could bring disrepute to the Corps.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS6, ACM Henry Benameisia, gave the warning during his visit to the Cross River Command in Calabar on Monday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned its operatives to steer clear of drugs and social media, as such actions could bring disrepute to the Corps.

He further warned that displaying on social media in uniform was against the Corps’ code of conduct, hence the advise to steer clear.

“Operatives should stop to display on social media and any staff, who uses drugs must desist as these does not only endanger the life of the operative and his colleagues, but destroys the image of the Corps,” he said.

Speaking further, the zonal head stated that the FRSC has zero tolerance for corruption and is prepared to deal with it decisively wherever it is discovered within the Corps.

He said that officers were not sent to the road to enrich themselves at the expense of the motoring public, but to enforce the laws.

“However, if they are compromised by the public, they are to collect the money, arrest the culprit and report the bribe; attempting to corrupt an official is an offense, and there are charges.

“Our officers have been trained to say no to bribery, but if anyone decides not to say no, you can always call us, get evidence, and we will take decisive action.

“While I need you to be honest, truthful and live a clean life, I want you to also take care of your health by subscribing to a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) such as the FRSC HMO,”he maintained.

He emphasised the importance of taking care of their health, both while serving and during retirement, because the strength of any organisation lies in the health of its staff.

He called on the operatives to eat healthily, exercise regularly by walking, and refuse to stagnate by developing their careers.

Vanguard News