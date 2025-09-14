FRSC arrests military impersonator, 253 others for road traffic violations

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FCT Command has clampdown on traffic violators under the ongoing Operation Restore Sanity IV, arresting 254 offenders, including a military impersonator.

A statement by Olusegun Ogungbemide, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), released on Sunday in Abuja, stated that the FRSC secured a total of 245 convictions.

Ogungbemide stated that the convictions were secured during a series of Mobile Court sittings held between September 8 and September 12 at the Nyanya Unit Command and on September 10 at the Karu Unit Command.

He stated that the special operation was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigerian Army Brigade of Guards.

He also said that it was specifically designed to address the rising tide of traffic indiscipline along the busy Abuja–Nyanya corridor, notorious for route violations, overloading and reckless driving.

“In all, 254 offenders were arraigned for committing a total of 563 traffic-related offences. Out of these, 245 were convicted, while nine were discharged after due consideration by the court.

“The offences cut across a wide spectrum, including seatbelt violation (129 cases), driver’s licence violation (122 cases), overloading (111 cases), as well as route violation (63 cases).

“Other offences such as dangerous driving, traffic light violation, number plate violation, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving, caution sign violation and impersonation were also booked,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that a particularly notable aspect of the sittings was the conviction of seven notorious offenders.

He named them as Shaab Murtala, Abel Sunday, Sunday Salasi, Benjamin Augustine, Ekem Charles, Hussaini Kabir and Samsudeen Abdullahi.

He said “they were found guilty of multiple offences, including dangerous driving, impersonation, overloading, driver’s licence violation, use of phone while driving and route violation.

According to him, their punishments ranged from three hours to five days of community service.

“In a striking case, Hussaini Kabir, who not only committed traffic offences but also impersonated the military, was handed a five-day community service sentence to be served at Mambilla Barracks.

“The Mobile Court sittings were presided over by His Worship Maryam Muazu Alhaji and His Worship Huzaifa Maccido, while the FCT Sector Legal Officer, CRC Cindy Talabi, served as the prosecuting counsel,” he said.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, the Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, commended the FCT Command for sustaining special interventions aimed at deterring violators and restoring discipline on the roads.

Mohammed noted that the Mobile Court sittings were held at his instance as part of a deliberate national strategy to curb traffic indiscipline.

He disclosed that similar exercises would be replicated across all states of the federation to strengthen enforcement, deter habitual violators and promote safer roads nationwide.

The Corps Marshal further warned motorists to desist from dangerous driving, route violation, overloading and all forms of recklessness.

He stressed that the FRSC would not relent in prosecuting offenders to safeguard lives and restore sanity on Nigerian roads.

