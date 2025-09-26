From lockdown hobby to global platform: How Vivz became a voice for Afrobeats

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Afrobeats has become one of the fastest-growing music genres in the world, captivating audiences far beyond the shores of Africa. Among those helping to amplify its reach is Vivz, a UK-based YouTuber and content creator whose reviews and reactions have earned her a huge following across various social media platforms. What began in 2020 as a casual lockdown project, evolved into a platform that consistently highlights new sounds, rising talents and the global impact of the genre. In this interview, Vivz reflects on the spark that first drew her to Afrobeats, her journey as a reviewer and her thoughts on where the music is headed. Read on

What sparked your passion for Afrobeats even though you’re not from Africa?

To me, music is a universal language. Not understanding all of the lyrics never stopped me from enjoying the true beauty of the sound. I think I was mostly attracted to the beats and how Afrobeats made me feel when I heard it.

Do you remember the first Afrobeat song or artist that really hooked you?

I had a friend who kept playing Duncan Mighty’s ‘Obianuju’. At the time I wasn’t familiar with the sound but falling in love with that song made me research into it. It’s still one of my favourites today.

Can you describe your journey to becoming an Afrobeats reviewer?

Wizkid was teasing his ‘Made in Lagos’ album at the time and myself and my friend were anticipating it. During 2020 when COVID had us in lockdown in the UK, we decided to start making videos reacting to his music on Youtube as we were very excited for the album. Several years later, I continued the journey of reviewing all the new Afrobeats songs and became known for it.

How do you decide which songs or artists to review?

I mainly just review the songs I’m genuinely excited to listen to. As a fan of the genre, I keep up to date with what is dropping weekly.

What specific elements do you look for in a good Afrobeats track?

There isn’t one specific element but I think it’s important to feel something when I’m listening to a song. Whether that’s through the producers work or the artists lyrics, if the song moves me emotionally/spiritually, it leaves a lasting impression.

How do you manage to stay authentic and genuine in your reviews?



I stay a fan of the music. I think it’s important to enjoy music for what it is and not over complicate it.

What are your thoughts on the current state of the Afrobeats industry?

Afrobeats has grown massively over the last 5 years that I have been reviewing the genre. To see it being celebrated globally on the scale it is now, is incredible. However, this is just the beginning and I hope the genre keeps expanding the way it should, whilst remaining authentic in its sound.

How do you see the genre evolving, both musically and globally?

I believe Afrobeats will be on more of the main stages globally. We have seen huge success stories in the genre already and many artists are getting amazing coverage internationally. I think there is a lot of power in collaborations and we have seen some great collabs between African artists and other artists around the world. I’m also particularly excited with how many producers and artists are blending and experimenting with the sound around the world.

What role do you think social media and streaming platforms play in its growth and popularity?

Exposure and accessibility is everything. For people like myself, who aren’t African, the only way to discover the genre is through exposure to it. Traditionally, we relied on DJ’s and radios to introduce us to new music. Whereas today, social media and streaming platforms can push it to you. We’ve also seen how impactful Tiktok can be in creating trending sounds and amplifying the genre.

Which artists, new or established, are you particularly excited about in the current Afrobeats scene?

I have many artists that I love listening to and will always be excited to hear from. However, I would say I’m currently anticipating Omah Lay’s album. I connect with his music very deeply and believe he is an artist who really experiments with sound in a beautiful way, whilst also expressing deep messages in his lyrics. He’s been working on his album with producer, Tempoe, who always moves me with his beats.

Beyond the music itself, what messages do you believe are important to the Afrobeats culture?

Messages of motivation, perseverance and strength. Sometimes these themes can be hidden in a club banger and that’s the beauty of it.

What aspects of the industry do you think need to change for the betterment of artists and the genre?

I think a common theme amongst the entire music industry is that artists have had legal/contractual issues within their label agreements. Clearer communication, guidance and education needs to be provided.

What impact do you believe your channel has had on the promotion and appreciation of Afrobeats music?



I think my channel spreads positivity and encourages my audience to enjoy and listen to music freely. My sole purpose from the beginning of my journey was to amplify and celebrate the genre – which I believe I have done. I currently have a following of over 300k people across Youtube and Tiktok and have generated millions of views for the music.

What is the most inspiring or impactful conversation you’ve had regarding Afrobeats or music in general?

I can’t pinpoint one specifically but I’ve had many conversations with successful artists, producers, music execs etc. The most impactful conversations are the ones whereby the person shares their story and journey to becoming the person they are. Music is not an easy business and being successful in music is even harder. I respect and admire anyone who has made something of themselves.