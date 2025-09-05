Foundation unveils Rural Women entrepreneurship project in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Caleb Danladi Foundation has launched a Women’s Entrepreneurship Program aimed at rural communities, as part of activities marking this year’s International Humanitarian Day.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to humanitarian service, particularly in empowering vulnerable groups.

International Humanitarian Day, established by the United Nations, is observed globally to honor humanitarian workers and spotlight the urgent need for support to people affected by poverty, crises, and social inequality.

Captain Danladi explained that the new program will equip rural women with critical skills, resources, and opportunities to achieve self-reliance and economic empowerment.

“Women play central roles in community development. This scheme is designed to strengthen rural economies, uplift families, and open pathways to financial independence for women,” he said.

He added that the Foundation remains committed to bridging education gaps, empowering youth and women, improving healthcare access, and delivering humanitarian relief to underserved communities.

Calling for greater collaboration, Danladi urged government agencies, development partners, and individuals to support initiatives that foster empathy, service, and inclusive development.

“True and sustainable change can only be achieved through unity of purpose, compassion, and practical action,” he noted.

The Foundation also reaffirmed its pledge to remain a voice for the voiceless and a platform for meaningful social change, encouraging Nigerians to contribute through volunteering, donations, and partnerships.