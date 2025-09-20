Foundation empowers women farmers ahead of yam planting season in Anambra

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In an effort to financially prepare women farmers for the next yam planting season, no fewer than twenty-five women in Ifitedunu community, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, were recently empowered with funds by the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation.

The initiative, which took place during the New Yam Festival celebration known locally as Orira Awamji, also witnessed the distribution of gift items including fresh tubers of yams, to participants.

The occasion, according to HRM Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno, Eze Dune,

Ifitedunu, was celebrated to give gratitude to God for a successful harvest, felicitate with the community, and extend support to the less privileged.

Underscoring the foundation’s commitment to uplifting women and fostering agricultural sustainability, Founder, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Ambassador Iyom Christy Ray Okoye, hinted: “Since inception, CROF has empowered over 200 women in Ifitedunu. Our efforts extend beyond agriculture, as demonstrated by a recent project we carried out a fortnight ago, in which we donated solar-powered rural electrification to Zixton Secondary School in Ozobulu, here in Anambra State.”

Speaking, the Onowu of Ifitedunu and Chairman, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Chief Sir Ray Okoye, said the initiatives highlighted the foundation’s dedication to community development, education, and sustainable progress.

He said: “The Christy Ray Okoye Foundation continues to raise the bar, inspiring inclusion and providing hope to underserved communities in Ifitedunu and beyond. As the foundation’s work grows, it remains a beacon of care and empowerment, transforming lives and fostering a brighter future for Anambra.”