Forum lauds Adjoto’s appointment as Local Government Service Commission Chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Ariwo Ovejijo Descendants Forum, a socio-cultural group in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for appointing former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, as Chairman of the Edo State Local Government Service Commission.

In a congratulatory letter signed by its President, Engr. Femi Amuku, and Secretary, Benjamin Mayaki, and made available to journalists in Benin City on Monday, the forum expressed confidence in Adjoto’s capacity to lead the Commission effectively, drawing on his experience as Speaker.

The group praised Governor Okpebholo for choosing “a man of Adjoto’s calibre” for the role, describing the appointment as a recognition of his proven track record, leadership qualities, and commitment to Edo State’s progress.

“Your enviable record of service and performance during your time as Speaker has left a lasting mark on the people of Edo State,” the forum wrote. “We are confident that you will bring the same dedication, fairness, and visionary leadership to this new role.”

The group further prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Adjoto as he discharges his duties, while expressing readiness to work with him for the growth and development of Akoko-Edo and Edo State at large.