Forum celebrates as Comrade Sagboje emerges Delta state chairman, NYCN

The Chairmen’s forum of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has expressed excitement, following the emergence of Comrade Odirin Milton Sagboje as the Delta State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

Comr. Sagboje, was reportedly elected the new state chairman during an election held Tuesday September 23, at Steven Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

In a statement , Friday September 26, The NYCN Chairmen’s forum, described Comr. Sagboje’s election as a testament to the trust and confidence youths of Delta State, have in his leadership, vision and commitment to service.

The statement, which was e-signed by Chairman and Secretary-General of the Chairmen’s forum, Comr. Christian Izegede and Comr. Destiny Noritsegho, respectively, noted inter-alia: “The NYCN Chairmen’s forum, Delta state chapter, heartily extend her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Delta State Chapter, Comrade Odirin Milton Sagboje, and his Executives on their well-deserved victory at the just concluded NYCN Congress.

“Your election is a testament to the trust and confidence that the youth of Delta State have in your leadership, vision, and commitment to service. We believe that under your stewardship, the Council will continue to be a strong voice for young people, fostering unity, empowerment, and positive development across the state.

“As you assume this new mantle of responsibility, may wisdom, strength, and integrity guide your decisions, and may your tenure bring greater opportunities for youth inclusion, innovation, and progress.

“Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. We wish you success in your service to the youths and people of Delta State.”