Former Kogi Dep Gov faults El-Rufai’s claim about Tinubu’s 2027 chances

Nasir El-Rufai and President Bola Tinubu.

Former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, has faulted former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent comments suggesting that President Bola Tinubu could lose the 2027 elections based on “mathematical projections.”

In a strongly worded statement titled “Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Politics Beyond Mathematics,” Onoja dismissed El-Rufai’s prediction as “chalkboard theatrics,” stressing that politics cannot be reduced to equations or whiteboard calculations.

“Elections are not wristwatches, and politics does not tick to Swiss timing,” Onoja said, recalling a similar experience during the 2019 Kogi State governorship election when El-Rufai, then chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral committee, projected that the APC would not win any local government in Kogi East.

According to him, El-Rufai went as far as to jest that even his wife would vote for the opposition, but the outcome of the polls proved otherwise.

“Despite his calculations, the APC won in key local governments and performed strongly in others,” Onoja noted.

He argued that political victories are determined by consistency, structures, and alliances rather than numbers written on a board. “Reality defeats arithmetic,” the former deputy governor declared.

Onoja credited President Tinubu’s resilience and grassroots structures for his 2023 victory and expressed confidence that the same factors would secure his re-election in 2027.

While acknowledging El-Rufai’s contributions as a co-founder of the APC, a two-term governor, and a strong advocate for Tinubu in 2023, Onoja cautioned him against making predictions that could harm the party.

“Politics will remember him more for being a co-founder and sustainer of the APC than for wristwatch wagers and whiteboard projections that dismiss the very processes that once worked in his favor,” he said.

Onoja concluded that Tinubu’s political strength lies beyond mathematical calculations, stressing that the dynamics of Nigerian politics defy simplistic projections.

