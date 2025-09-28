Former council chairman emerges as Ondo PDP State chairman, pledges unity

…Says Ondo PDP Will Rise Again

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Hon. Dupe Aisida, a pioneer member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chairman of Owo Local Government Area, has been elected Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State.

Aisida emerged alongside other executives at the state congress held in Akure, the state capital, replacing former State Assembly Speaker, Chief Bakitta Bello.

Other elected officers include Chief Akin Oyewole as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Oluseye Olujimi as Secretary, Jolade Aladetan as Publicity Secretary, and Woke Akindiose as Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, Aisida pledged to unite party stakeholders and reposition the PDP for future electoral victories.

“This mandate is not for me alone but for every faithful party member who has nurtured the PDP with their sweat, sacrifices, and loyalty. We have faced turbulence and internal cracks, but like the palm tree in the storm, the PDP has bent without breaking. We will rise again—stronger, wiser, and more determined,” he said.

He promised to engage founding members, mobilize youth, and reach out to women for greater political participation, while stressing the importance of discipline and adherence to the party’s constitution.

On the party’s role as the opposition, Aisida said the PDP would provide constructive criticism and proffer solutions to challenges facing Ondo State and Nigeria, without resorting to destructive opposition.

He also urged members to put aside past divisions and work together to restore confidence, rekindle hope, and present the PDP as a credible alternative to the ruling party.

In his farewell address, former chairman Rt. Hon. Bakitta Bello described the congress as “a constitutional assignment and a defining moment for the party,” urging members to embrace cohesion and purposeful leadership.

The congress was attended by key party leaders, including former National Vice Chairman Dr. Eddy Olafeso, State Elders Council Chairman Dr. Omotayo Dairo, NEC member Chief Clement Faboyede, PDP National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and the PDP Electoral Committee led by Hon. Adewale Aribisala.