September 9, 2025

Former Bank of China vice president under probe

 Lin Jingzhen, former vice president of the Bank of China, has been reported to be under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law.

This is according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Lin’s case is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

The leaderships of the party are investigation into the alleged, the statement said.

