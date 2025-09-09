Foreign portfolio inflow up 354% to N609.73bn in 3yrs

… As outflow increases by 382.2%

By Peter Egwuatu

The Foreign Portfolio inflow on the Nigerian stock market has increased by 354.4 % to N609.73 billion in seven months of 2025 (7M’25) against N134.19 billion in seven months of 2022(7M’22).

The domestic and foreign transactions report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX showed that foreign outflow increased by 382.2% to N671.56billion in 7M’25 from N138.97 billion in 7M’22.

Meanwhile, the total foreign flows (Inflow and outflow) increased by 369.2% to N1.281trillion in 7M’25 against N273.16 billion in 7M’22.

A further analysis shows that total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased significantly by 240.8% to N6.008 trillion in 7M’25 from N1.763 trillion in 7M’22.

Vanguard’s analysis of the NGX report further showed that the domestic retail investors’ transactions increased by 311.6% to N1.988 trillion in 7M’25 from N482.79 billion in 7M’22, while the domestic institutional investors’ transactions grew by 171.9 % to N2.738 trillion in 7M’25 against N1.007 trillion in 7M’22.

Meanwhile, on Year to Date, YtD July 2025, the foreign inflow grew by 128.7 % to N609.73 billion from N266.64 billion YtD July 2024.

The foreign outflow YtD grew by 102.7% to 671.56 billion from N33.36 billion the corresponding period in 2024.

Meanwhile, on the performance of the market over the last two decades, over an eighteen (18) year period, domestic transactions increased by 33.15% from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N4.735 trillion in 2024; whilst foreign transactions also increased by 38.31% from N616 billion to N852 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 85% of the total transactions carried out in 2024, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 15% of the total transactions in the same period. The transaction data for 2025 shows that total domestic transactions are circa N4.7269 trillion, whilst total foreign transactions are circa N1.28123 trillion.