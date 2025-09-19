Foreign investment on stock market rises to N1.3 trn in 7 months

By Peter Egwuatu

Foreign investors’ transactions on the Nigerian stock market have risen to a record high of about N1.3 trillion, indicating improved global investors’ confidence.

The latest report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX on foreign portfolio participation in Nigeria obtained on Friday indicated that foreign portfolio investment had more than doubled this year, outpacing the previous year’s portfolios by 114.2 percent.

The report for the seven months ended July 31, 2025, showed that total foreign portfolios of N1.28 trillion was recorded compared with N598 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2024. Within the same period in 2023, foreign portfolios had stood at N185.62 billion.

The N1.3 trillion foreign turnover also significantly surpassed the N301.37 billion and N262.85 billion recorded within the first eight months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The report on foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) by the NGX showed substantial increases in both inflow and outflow.

Foreign inflows tripled to N609.73 billion in the first seven months of this year compared with N266.64 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. Foreign outflows also increased from N331.36 billion by July 2024 to N671.56 billion by July 2025.

The surge in foreign portfolios supported total transactions at the NGX to a seven-month record of N6.01 trillion, nearly double of N3.1 trillion recorded in the comparable period of 2024.

Analysts have attributed rising foreign inflows with the stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange (forex) market, which has supported the domestic currency.

“Specifically, we expect sustained inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) due to existing carry trade opportunities and stronger market confidence,” analysts at Cordros Capital stated in their report.

Analysts added the rising FPIs and growing oil and non-oil exports would continue to support a stable naira.