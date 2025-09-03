Forced Marriage: Why I gave out my 15-year-old daughter — Father

…Ondo Police Rescue Minor, Arrest Suspects

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have rescued a 15-year-old girl from being forced into marriage with a 52-year-old man, identified as Asere Sunday, in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

A community leader reportedly alerted security operatives about the planned marriage, prompting detectives to storm the venue and rescue the teenager. She was immediately taken to the Reference Hospital, Akure, for medical examination and care.

A police source disclosed that the intended groom, popularly known as “Santo,” his 22-year-old son, Asere Kehinde, and the girl’s father, Ayoola Sunday, who allegedly received money in exchange for his daughter, were arrested.

During interrogation, Asere confessed to arranging the marriage and admitted to offering financial inducement to the victim’s father. The father, however, blamed his decision on poverty.

Intelligence reports further revealed that youths in the community had mobilized to resist the marriage and were on the verge of clashing with the victim’s family before the police intervened.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, condemned the act, describing it as a clear case of child abuse and exploitation.

“The Command will not tolerate child marriage, gender-based violence, or any form of exploitation. Parents must protect their children instead of trading their future for money,” CP Lawal declared.

He assured that the suspects are in custody and would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.