Food security gets boost as Nigerian, Algerian firms partner on agriculture

By Esther Onyegbula

Africa’s battle against food insecurity received a major push this week as Nigerian agribusiness company, Arzikin Noma, entered into a strategic partnership with Algerian agricultural solutions provider, EPE PMART SPA, to drive efficiency and scale up food production across the continent.

The pact, signed in Algiers by Arzikin Noma’s Managing Director, Mr. Ugochukwu Oguike, and Executive Director of EPE PMART SPA, Mr. Moulahcene Atmane, will facilitate the deployment of advanced farming equipment and technologies designed to boost yields and enhance precision farming practices among smallholder farmers.

Speaking on the development, Oguike said the partnership was geared towards expanding support for farming communities, enabling them to produce quality crops that meet the needs of Africa’s growing population.

Also, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Arzikin Noma, Mr. Adeoluwa Adesola, described the initiative as a practical response to the continent’s food supply challenges. According to him, strengthening collaboration with international partners is critical to empowering farmers, expanding productivity and reducing post-harvest losses.

For years, Arzikin Noma has worked with rural farmers by providing access to seeds, credit facilities, extension services and guaranteed markets for produce. The firm also operates large-scale processing facilities and has previously partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mastercard to promote cashless transactions among farmers in underserved communities.

With the new collaboration, the company is expected to extend its reach beyond Nigeria, giving farmers across West and North Africa access to modern tools, technology and structured markets aimed at tackling hunger, improving livelihoods and strengthening food systems.