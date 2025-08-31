Food Production: Media urged to drive climate smart agriculture

…to transform lives of 3.79m smallholder farmers by 2030

By Gabriel Ewepu

YOLA – IN a bid to change the narrative in food production, a United Kingdom, UK, funded agriculture intervention Programme, Propcom+, has made it clear on why the Nigerian media needs to drive Climate Smart Agriculture in order to boost its awareness among farmers and other stakeholders amid daunting climate change challenges and impacts.

Speaking at a ‘Media Training and Field Engagement’ in Yola, Adamawa State, organised by Propcom+, the Country Representative/Political Director, Dr Adiya Ode, explained that the Propcom+ is an eight-year (2023-2030) climate-smart rural agricultural programme to improve the resilience of smallholders and small-scale entrepreneurs to climate change while increasing their productivity and incomes, reducing Green House Gas, GHG, emissions and maintaining natural ecosystems.

It is also a rural and agricultural market development programme supporting climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry that benefits people, climate and nature.

Propcom+ aims to transform Nigeria’s rural economy by addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges in the country’s food and land-use system.

Propcom+ aims to increase the incomes and climate resilience of 3.79 million poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria, 50 per cent of whom will be women.

FCDO in Nigeria has three core states where the Programme is on – Kanu, Kaduna, and Jigawa.

She said: “It is a media training on Climate Smart Agriculture, CSA, and we have been engaging with the media about the Programme but often when we engage with media, we make assumptions that they know what they are doing, they will pick it up, and they already know it.

“We don’t bother to scale the media up in the areas that we expect them to report as experts and professionals because as a media practitioner, you are expected to know what you are saying, and you say many things on many subjects.

“So the onus is on us working in the sector to ensure that we scale up with what you should be reporting on.

“So, we thought that it was time to provide some clarity and also get discussions even in between media practitioners because many of you have been reporting on climate issues.

“So even yourselves, there can be shared learning amongst yourselves on climate change, on Climate Smart Agriculture, on what is going on in that space in Nigeria, which we hope will influence your reporting so that you provide more clarity for your readers and the Nigerian population.”

She further stated that, “Our approach is not to see media as agents but to see them as agents of change and partners of the Programme. You may not be aggregators or seed suppliers or even farmers but we think and consider you as equal partners in this project that we are running.”

Meanwhile, Ode gave a brief historical background of Propcom+, saying, “In 2003, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, FCDO, started investing in agricultural development with a Programme called Propcom.

“And at the end of the tenure of that Programme, the need to continue was there, and so a new extension was approved, after that another extension was approved, and that extension had some changes to it.

“They started to do more work with private sector partners, and they also moved into areas of agriculture that they hadn’t previously engaged with, like mechanization, and that Programme was called Propcom Maikarfi (a stronger Propcom), and it ended in 2021.

“Following which a new Programme was supposed to continue. Why? Because some of the challenges that led to Propcom were still present in the environment. There was a business case assessment, and some of those challenges were identified, such as climate change and land degradation, even more than previously identified.We also had more conflict over land resources.

“We all know the herdsmen or clashes, even other communal clashes over land resources were still going on. We also had issues with agricultural productivity, very low agricultural productivity, low access to inputs, low access to finance for agriculture, low level of female participation in agriculture.

“Smallholder farmers were just digging out a living, not really supported, in spite of the many schemes that we had in the country.

“We also had now new issues emerging, climate change. So we had increasing incidences of floods and droughts, which was affecting agriculture, and so FCDO thought that there was still justification for another Programme focused on agriculture but now they thought it was important to introduce climate change as a key focus for the Programme, and that is why they called it Propcom+.

“Our target for the Programme by 2030; we aim to have transformed the lives of 3.79 million smallholder farmers, and SMEs, we expect that they should have had increased incomes, and they should be more resilient to the impact of climate change.

“So we want the rural economy to be resilient to the impact of climate change because climate change is inevitable. There are efforts to stop or reduce climate change but the efforts to reduce are not at pace with the impact. So in the interim, we have to increase people’s ability to function in the face of those impacts. So that is what we are here for.

“50 per cent of that 3.79 million must be women. That’s the charge we have been giving, either women or women-led SMEs, it is not disproportionate with our population distribution in Nigeria itself. Now, Propcom+ uses market systems development approach.

“But this approach is based on the fact that there is a market here in Nigeria, as external actors, we shouldn’t interfere in the functioning of that market but we can work with market actors to facilitate their actions within the market, and that way it is sustainable and we don’t distort the market.

“We can also work on the environment for that market to enable the functioning of that market. We facilitate market action in the market.”

Speaking on the funding of the Programme, she made it known that, “The Programme is funded from Climate Finance International, that is where the funding comes from but it is FCDO’s contribution to that Fund that is used for Propcom+.”

Also, in a remark, the Strategy Director, Propcom+, Dr. Olumide Ojo, highlighted the impact of the Programme, as it working assiduously to ensure smallholder farmers overcome challenges in their businesses by ensuring that strategies that make them resilient and profitable are given to them in order to have a sustainable livelihood.

Meanwhile, according to Ojo, Propcom+ has facilitated the establishment of a groundnut processing company in Kano State, whereby groundnut farmers now have direct business deals with the company, and he also added that Nigeria is the world’s third largest groundnut producer but the commodity is highly imported into the country.

He also underscored the fact that with such processing companies in other value chains farmers will ensure their business and also the importation of such commodities will drastically reduce.