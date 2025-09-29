FMN marks 65 years of feeding, enriching lives

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), a diversified Pan-African consumer-centric food and agro-allied business, celebrates its 65 years of Feeding and Enriching lives Every Day. Incorporated on the 29th of September 1960, as a limited liability company and pioneer wheat miller in Nigeria, FMN started out on a journey as a single flour Milling company to what is today, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa.

As a source of livelihood for millions of Nigerian families, FMN has made strategic investments that drive development across its key value chains of Grains, Sugar, Cassava starch, Feeds & Protein, Edible oil, and fats.



Through its iconic brand, ‘Golden Penny Foods’ FMN has been providing its consumers with superior quality African Brands designed to satisfy their nutritional needs.

The company is consistently providing affordable nutrition to its consumers – a commitment that earned it the iconic name “Golden Penny’, which was the smallest unit of Nigeria’s currency, an indication of affordability while superior quality is still guaranteed. From this home of good food emanates excellent nutritional products like diverse flour brands, ball foods (Semovita), pasta, noodles, sweeteners, edible oil, and fats, Chocoh Spreads, breakfast cereal, and other endearing foods.

The Group has been unwaveringly committed to value creation through local content development and the drive for the attainment of food self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

As part of the 65th-anniversary festivities, FMN has rolled out engaging initiatives that put consumers at the heart of the celebration. A highlight is the FMN Food Photography Challenge, a creative contest inviting Nigerians to showcase their culinary skills and cultural pride using FMN’s popular food brands. Participants across the nation are cooking their favorite Golden Penny recipes and sharing vibrant photographs of these creations.

The challenge is sparking excitement nationwide, celebrating the creativity and rich diversity of Nigerian cuisine. In addition to bragging rights, 65 lucky winners will each receive a reward for their inspiring entries, and exceptional submissions may feature in a commemorative FMN 65th Anniversary Food Photobook, celebrating Nigeria’s vibrant food culture.



Complementing the food challenge is a National Consumer Promotion (NCP) that FMN has launched to reward loyal customers during this anniversary.

Through this nationwide promotion, the company is giving back to the consumers who have supported its journey over the years, with participants standing a chance to win exciting prizes and experiences. The NCP serves as a heartfelt “thank you” to millions of families and merchants who have made FMN products a household name, and it underscores the company’s appreciation for the trust and loyalty fostered since 1960.

“The Flour Mills of Nigeria journey is that of resilience, vision, and commitment to driving food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and progressively across the country.” Said Mr. Boye Olusanya, The Group CEO, FMN. “The FMN story on the other hand is that of ‘our people’ a consumer driven story fuelled by loyalty and love for superior quality products. We look forward to many more decades of growth driven by innovation in response to our stakeholders needs and our passion for value creation. Raise a glass with us today as we celebrate 65 years of Feeding and Enriching Lives, Every day,” concluded Mr. Olusanya