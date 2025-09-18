Flood submerges communities in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

By Johnson Matthew

LAGOS — A heavy downpour in the early hours of September 18 has triggered flooding that submerged Hospital Road and Akogun Street in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Residents lamented that blocked drainages along the street linking to Westminster Road worsened the situation.

One resident, Mrs. A. Uzor, described the rising water level as dangerous, warning of possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases. She appealed to authorities to urgently clear the major drainages by the expressway to allow free flow of water and de-flood the area.

The flooding forced many shops to shut down, while motorists and pedestrians resorted to alternative routes.

Another resident disclosed that the community has been under water for four consecutive days since the week’s first rainfall.