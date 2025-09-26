Flood: Ikota, Lekki residents urge govt to enforce planning laws

FILE IMAGE

By Innocent Anaba

Residents of Ikota and the Lekki axis of Lagos State have sent an Save-Our-Souls, SOS, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, describing Tuesday’s downpour as yet another nightmare that left homes and roads completely submerged.

According to residents, the floods swallowed streets, destroyed businesses, and forced families to scramble to salvage what little they could.

“This is no way to live,” a distraught resident lamented.

“Every rainfall is a disaster. We are losing everything while the government watches.”

The residents blamed the recurring flooding on man-made causes, namely illegal structures built on canals and drainage channels particularly system 156 and 157 drainage channels.

They accused developers of blocking waterways and the Lagos State Government of failing to enforce its own planning laws.

“Until the government restores this area according to the original master plan, the flooding will not stop,” another homeowner said, standing in knee-deep water.

Urban planners confirm that Lagos’ master plan prohibits construction on waterways, but enforcement has been weak and sometimes selective.

Many residents believe that powerful developers are shielded from sanctions, leaving ordinary Lagosians to bear the brunt of the consequences.

The impact of the flooding goes beyond damaged property.

It displaces families, destroys livelihoods, and threatens public health as stagnant water increases the risk of disease outbreaks.

Environmental advocates warn that Lagos is heading toward a major disaster unless canals are urgently cleared and illegal encroachments removed.

“Every illegal structure is a ticking time bomb for nearby communities once the rains return,” an activist cautioned.

As Ikota and Lekki residents count their losses yet again, their message to the Lagos State Government is direct: act now to clear blocked drainage systems, particularly System 156 and 157 drainage channels, enforce planning laws, and prevent another rainy season from turning their communities into disaster zones.