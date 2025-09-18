Flood: CSO urges provision of safe drinking water to avert disease outbreaks

FILE IMAGE

…urges stakeholders to synergize to provide potable drinking water

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A CIVIL Society Organization, CSO, Safe Water Global Initiative, SWGI, Thursday, warned that the rising flood poses serious health risks, therefore the urgent need to provide safe drinking water for Nigerians.

The President and Founder, SWGI, Francis Uzoma, made the call while speaking in the possible health risks that would also take toll on Nigerians including outbreaks of cholera, dysentery, and other water-borne diseases.

According to Uzoma, there have been similar warnings issued in the past, hence it is still imperative to raise the alarm for urgent attention and action in order to “reduce the dangers significantly.”

He said: “The implication of the flooding is that some Nigerians will have access only to unsafe water. This has consequences for their health, because it can result in outbreaks of cholera and other water-related diseases. That is the danger we are pointing out.

“There are things that can be done to mitigate the risks. One is by moving people away from flood-prone areas to safer places. Another is by providing them with safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. If this is done, we can reduce the dangers significantly.

“Warnings have been given by the Federal Government. Unfortunately, some communities do not take them seriously, maybe thinking the flooding will not happen. But these are scientific warnings, and we are urging local governments and communities to heed them so that we do not lose precious lives.

“We know the heavy rains usually come between July and September. We should therefore do the right thing, by evacuating people from unsafe areas before the water rises. When the floods recede, people can return to their homes. At the same time, we must treat their water sources with the right materials and ensure water quality is monitored.”

Meanwhile, he asserted that failure to provide water resources infrastructure in communities compounded the woes of waterborne diseases, especially during flooding.

“The issue of water supply for domestic use has been a challenge for decades. The essence of government is to provide for the welfare of the people, and water is one of the most important welfare needs.

“Nigerians have a right to safe water, it is a human right. So, government must see it from that perspective and prioritise it”, he said.

According to him (Uzoma) development partners are doing their part to address the challenge, but they can still do more to ameliorate the plight of vulnerable communities.

“We have written to organisations appealing to them to focus their corporate social responsibility on water, sanitation and hygiene.

“Many of them already have strong policies, but their interventions can be scaled up to meet the needs of communities that lack access. These efforts will go a long way in reducing water stress.

“Local government chairmen should prioritise water. With the direct allocation system in place, they now have the funds to make interventions in water supply, which is vital for their people.”

However, he called on the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation at the Federal and State levels to synergize to provide water for the people as he commended the existing partnership.

“The Ministry of Water Resources, the states and even the media have been playing their part. But more needs to be done, especially in rural areas where many Nigerians live. In some places, people spend several hours searching for safe water. This should not be the case in 2025.

“We are supposed to be making progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6.1 and 6.2, which deal with water and sanitation. We are supposed to be exiting open defecation by now. But that cannot happen if water infrastructure is not provided. Water is life, and it must be prioritised above other projects”, he said.

He also added that, “If all stakeholders do a little within their own areas, the cumulative effect will be significant. We can drastically increase the percentage of Nigerians who have access to safe water.

“This is why we keep calling on partners to come together, because collaboration is the only way forward.”