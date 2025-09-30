Fish out killers of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu, Editors tell FG, Security agents

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to fish out the killers of Arise News reporter, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was murdered in an armed robbery attack at her Katampe, Abuja residence.

In a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, on Tuesday, the Guild described Somtochukwu’s death as a tragic loss to journalism, noting that she was a dedicated professional committed to giving voice to the voiceless and representing the future of the profession in Nigeria.

“The loss of this vibrant journalist to an armed robbery incident is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the streets,” the statement read. “By Somtochukwu’s untimely death, journalism has lost not just a good professional but also one who represented the future of journalism in the country.”

The Guild linked her death to the worsening state of insecurity nationwide, citing the rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, and violent crimes that have created an environment of fear and uncertainty for citizens and professionals alike.

It therefore urged the federal government and security agencies to urgently address the root causes of insecurity and ensure the safety of Nigerians. The Guild also demanded that those responsible for Somtochukwu’s killing be tracked down and prosecuted.

“At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with Arise News and the broader journalism community,” NGE said, adding that the late reporter’s legacy should inspire commitment to excellence in journalism, even in the face of adversity.

The Guild prayed for the repose of Somtochukwu’s soul, describing her as a talented journalist who died in her prime.