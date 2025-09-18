First Lady mourns victims of Afriland fire disaster

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed grief over the Afriland fire disaster that claimed the lives of ten people.

Mrs. Tinubu also condoled with the families friends and loved ones of the victims of the unfortunate inferno incident.

In a message on Thursday, the President’s wife prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries from the Afriland building fire disaster.

She said: “I condole with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the people of the State, Corporate Organisations including Federal Internal Revenue Service, FIRS, United Bank for Africa, UBA over the tragic fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad Street that claimed the lives of ten people.

“May God Almighty comfort the families,colleagues and loved ones of the departed and the injured at this time of grief and pain.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed, healing for the injured, courage and strength for those left behind to bear this irreplaceable loss.”