First Lady disburses ₦47m, laptops to 47 scholarship students

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

— Says Initiative is for Humanity, Not Politics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday disbursed ₦47 million and laptops to 47 beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) scholarship scheme for students across the country.

Explaining the gesture, Mrs. Tinubu said it was part of her commitment to supporting education and empowering young Nigerians across diverse fields of study.

Each recipient, drawn from tertiary institutions nationwide, received ₦1 million and a laptop to aid their academic pursuits. The beneficiaries are enrolled in disciplines ranging from medicine, law, agriculture, and engineering to education, sciences, and the humanities.

Speaking at the ceremony, the First Lady emphasized that the initiative was not politically motivated but borne out of a passion for service to humanity. She advised students to cultivate additional skills to support themselves financially.

“This is not about politics; it is about people’s lives. Before I got married, I sold clothes to sustain myself. In the same way, I urge you to think about what you can add to the table. You can grow and still find extra things to do without hindering your studies,” she said.

She further assured that the scholarship scheme would be sustained:

“We have given you two years of grace, and some of you have two more years to complete your studies. We pray that the President will have a second term so that we can continue.”

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, commended the RHI for complementing government efforts, noting that the Tinubu administration had expanded bursaries and scholarships nationwide.

“In the last two years, the President has approved 12,434 bursary awards amounting to about ₦10 billion, covering students in critical sectors such as medicine and education. We have also awarded ₦4 billion worth of scholarships to 8,535 students,” he said.

He stressed the government’s focus on STEM disciplines, pointing out that 55 percent of the new RHI beneficiaries were in medicine, nursing, engineering, and food science. Alausa also highlighted the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, which has already benefited over 500,000 students with about ₦100 billion disbursed:

“You don’t pay back until after you graduate, finish NYSC, and secure a job — and even then, only a maximum of 10 percent of your salary.”

Chioma Uzodimma, wife of the Imo State Governor and National Secretary of RHI, congratulated the awardees, noting that the 2025 batch followed earlier cohorts in 2023 and 2024.

“Today’s 47 beneficiaries each receive ₦1 million annually plus a brand-new laptop. We wish you success in your academic session,” she said.

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, described the scholarship as “a life-changing package” that will nurture talent and bridge educational gaps nationwide.

The event was also attended by Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of RHI; Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the Chief of Staff to the President; the wife of the Kwara State Governor and Chairperson of the Governors’ Wives Forum; and other dignitaries.