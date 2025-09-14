First African manufacturers bank to unlock $200bn digital export market

Niteon, one of Nigeria’s largest digital export marketplaces, has announced the launch of Niteon Capital, a neobank built specifically for African manufacturers. The US-based startup, founded by Nigerian entrepreneurs Tony Nwose and Daniel Chukwuemelie, has built a strong reputation for connecting verified African manufacturers in agriculture, fabrics, and mineral products to international buyers.

With operational footprints in the US, UK, Canada, and South Asia—and a recent FDA Global Partner License unlocking export access to the United States—Niteon is already a formidable force in digital trade.

The launch of Niteon Capital comes as the company prepares for a $1.5 million equity and $5 million debt seed round. This expansion marks a bold move into fintech infrastructure designed to address one of the biggest barriers for African manufacturers: access to finance. “African manufacturers are doing the hard work, but they’re being underserved by traditional banks. There’s no financial infrastructure built for them,” said CEO Tony Nwose. “Niteon Capital changes that.”

Unlike conventional digital banks, Niteon Capital is designed specifically for manufacturers and exporters, offering solutions such as invoice and procurement financing, sharia-compliant financial products, export wallet accounts with multi-currency support and tax advantages, and infrastructure loans to help factories upgrade equipment and logistics to meet global standards. By embedding these services directly into Niteon’s growing export ecosystem, the platform reduces friction between buyers, sellers, logistics providers, and now, banking.

The launch also signals Niteon’s evolution from a B2B marketplace into a full-fledged export ecosystem, addressing structural constraints that have long stifled African trade. Backed by global investors including Seedstars, Tomi Davis, TVC Labs, Zenith Bank, and the Development Bank of Nigeria, the company is positioning itself as a TradeTech leader capable of building financial infrastructure on par with global competitors. “We’re not just scaling a platform,” co-founder Daniel Chukwuemelie said. “We’re building the financial engine behind Africa’s industrial growth story.”

With Niteon Capital rolling out across its network, the company is opening its seed round to strategic partners who want to accelerate African trade. The funds will be used to expand neobank operations, secure licensing, integrate deeper AI capabilities, and onboard over 20,000 manufacturers by the fourth quarter of 2025. For Niteon, this is more than a fintech launch—it is a blueprint for how Africa can finance its own industrial future, from the factory floor to global warehouses.