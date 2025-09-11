FIRS, EFCC strengthen alliance to enforce voluntary tax compliance

By Babajide Komolafe

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have renewed their commitment to closer collaboration in order to strengthen Nigeria’s tax compliance framework and safeguard public revenue.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja yesterday, the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation in sustaining financial stability and building trust in Nigeria’s revenue system.

“We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance.

“You can help us by letting people know that when they violate the law, there is a place you can keep them. On behalf of the President and Nigerians, we thank you for your support and seek even deeper cooperation,” Adedeji said.

Adedeji explained that compliance would only improve if Nigerians saw tangible results from taxes.

“The main advertisement of voluntary compliance is when people begin to see what we use the money we collect for. In achieving that goal, you are critical, not just in arresting defaulters but in supporting our Department of Fraud Risk, Assessment and Control to ensure value for money.”

He credited Nigeria’s success in meeting its revenue target to preventive strategies and partnerships with agencies like the EFCC, saying the achievement was “a collective effort, not one by FIRS alone.”

Responding, EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, assured Adedeji of continuous collaboration.