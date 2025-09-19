Firms partner to tackle hazardous aerosol waste in Nigeria

Leading tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, FREEE Recycle, has partnered with DeSpray Environmental, a global leader in aerosol recycling technology, to establish Nigeria’s first dedicated Aerosol Recycling Plant.

An aerosol recycling plant is a facility that uses specialised technology to safely process aerosol cans, which are considered hazardous waste, by separating and recycling their components.

Meanwhile, this initiative, anchored at FREEE Recycle’s Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing Facility in Ibadan, reflects FREEE Recycle’s commitment to delivering scalable solutions that align with national sustainability objectives and global circular economy standards.

The Aerosol Recycling Plant, once operational, would enable the safe, efficient and environmentally responsible processing of aerosol waste.

By advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 12, the project would position Nigeria as a regional leader in advanced recycling technologies.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, said: “This partnership addresses the urgent challenges of hazardous waste by integrating DeSpray Environmental’s world-class recycling technology into our operations.

“We intend to create the infrastructure needed to close this critical gap while raising public and industry awareness about safer, more sustainable waste practices. At FREEE Recycle, we are committed to safeguarding our environment, protecting our communities, and unlocking new economic opportunities.

,”This project would serve as a driver for ensuring that responsible waste management can be both impactful and inclusive. The gasses that are captured from this Despray recycling unit are expected to be utilized for waste to energy solutions such as creating electricity in a gas generator.

“Future opportunities for the captured fuel include converting this otherwise wasted fuel into an actual cooking fuel as a cooking fuel that can substitute for propane. This will help address the health and safety risks of cooking with contaminated fuel sources within the home.”

The term “Food fuel” will be used as a reference to using the recovered of Aerosol waste propellant as a clean cooking fuel.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Despray Environmental, Mike MacKay, said: “We hope that this pioneering method will grow across Africa and beyond.”

According to the Global Aerosol Recycling Association, GARA, over 16 billion aerosol cans are produced annually, yet less than 10 per cent are recycled globally. Many are diverted to landfills or incinerators due to safety concerns, including flammable propellants and hazardous residues.