Firms empower over 750 farmers in climate resilience

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

PricePally, in partnership with the GSMA Innovation Fund, has successfully completed its Climate Resilience and Adaptation Project, directly impacting over 750 smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

The initiative focused on making farming predictable, profitable, and climate-smart, addressing critical challenges of post-harvest losses, limited market access, and farmer vulnerability.

It will be recalled that Agriculture employs 70 percent of Nigeria’s population, yet smallholder farmers, who produce 98% of the nation’s food, face persistent challenges. Also, post-harvest losses in tomatoes and vegetables previously reached up to 45 percent while poor access to finance and modern storage left farmers unable to scale production profitably.

Through this project, PricePally and GSMA provided farmers with Climate-smart training and sensitization on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) such as proper spacing, irrigation, and post-harvest handling, weekly field support via liaison officers to ensure practices were applied consistently, digital onboarding of 700+ farmers, enabling traceable production and demand forecasting and access to finance through Trade Lenda, with zero-collateral loans delivered in under 48 hours among others.

They were given solar-powered cold storage via Ecotutu for reducing spoilage and extending shelf life alongside cooling packs and gel for delivering to customers . Also, new opportunities provided for women and youth as sorters, quality assessors, liaison and last-mile agents.

The impact has been tangible. Farmers reported a drop in losses from 45 percent to 20–25 percent while more than 70 percent adopted GAP practices, leading to stronger yields. Over 80 percent of participating farmers now earn predictable incomes, supported by structured offtake and reliable payments.

Benjamin Ogunbola, Project Manager at PricePally, said: “Through this project, we’ve seen a systemic shift. Post-harvest losses are down by almost half, and the PricePally network has given smallholders confidence that farming is not just survival but a sustainable business.”

Speaking, the CEO of PricePally, Luther Lawoyin said, “The integration of technology, data, and partnerships has created real resilience for smallholders and larger value chain. This is the future of agriculture — where farmers can thrive, youth are attracted, and food reaches consumers more reliably and affordably.”

Building on this success, PricePally will expand its model to states and farm produce. The focus will be on training and structured distribution, while preparing farmers for export readiness and broader market integration.

With hubs across Nigeria, PricePally is committed to reducing food waste, improving farmer incomes, and ensuring affordable, sustainable food access.