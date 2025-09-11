Firm launches product to promote healthy lifestyle, wealth and job creation

Third left is CEO, Ominicell, Dr Mary Onyinye Okeke presenting Consistency Champion Award to Kenneth Ikenna Okereke and Linda Chiamaka Egbulonuthe at the launching of Ominicell herbal product and award held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to promote healthy lifestyle, create wealth and jobs for the teaming unemployed young Nigerians, the management of a Bio-Organic Stamcell company, has officially launched its locally produced herbal products, Ominicell to treat terminal illnesses and age-related diseases.

Speaking during the launch of the product in Lagos, the CEO, Ominicell, Dr Onyinye Okeke, said, “the launch was born out of passion because we have an increasing number of terminal illnesses, age-related diseases, and several lifestyle diseases. And we have seen that there is a need to come back to nature for our body system because the body does better with herbal medicine for total health and wellness. So, our product targets to work from the cellular level. It tackles it from the cells. Also we looked beyond that by creating a system for people who don’t have jobs for them to have sustainable income. We created a system where people can build a business using the product. In essence, we are building wealth, health, wellness, creating a good lifestyle, because you can actually make money while promoting health products, and our natural health products are approved by NAFDAC”.

According to Dr. Onyinye, “we have been on for a period of time where we are doing our pre-launch phase, trying to innovate on the product and the business plan, making sure we get the best for customers.

“Again, that period of pre-launched phase was to develop a business plan and the product in line with our mission to be the frontliners in producing solutions to major illnesses in Nigeria. Now, we have officially launched and we can go live, and we are coming out with the best competition plan any company can think of.

“We have medical doctors, Ph.D holders in medicine and Biochemistry, who are running tests and analysis on our products because we are bringing cutting-edge products, which is not seen. Personally, I studied biochemistry and also understand natural herbs. So we have involved Pharmacists so that we can produce journals, something that our hospitals, doctors and people in the medical field can comfortably use to treat their patients as alternative medicine instead of using the conventional drugs”.

Speaking on the challenges of producing Ominicell, Dr. Onyinye said, “every start-up must have one or two challenges of which we have worked on during the pre-launch phase and we saw that our system is perfect and good to go.

“We are using a multi-level market system of distribution. We also have our affiliates who are the people we are celebrating during this launch. We are deeply involved in the use of social media, even as we have designed our product in such a way that it doesn’t give room for faking”.

In addition, CMD, Ominicell, Dr. Ifeoma Nnabuike said, “we had been dreaming of a day of launching of this product and finally it’s been birthed. We are showing the world that whatever you conceive and you believe, you can actually achieve it. It has been a thing of passion, taking care of the sick at home and now extending it to the community, Nigeria and other countries of the world.

“We are starting from home, Nigeria and whatever you do well at home, you have the backing to go out. Ominicell is starting from home, and we are actually taking this innovative product out to other countries where the name of the company and product will be heard.

“We decided to go out of our comfort zone to provide solutions through herbal medicine – to go back to nature because nature can’t fault itself. And the formulation of Ominicell product is the reason people will always choose Ominicell, because the efficacy of our product is very strong, effective and backed by the regulatory authorities”.