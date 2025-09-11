Firm expands Lagos’ presence with new flagship showroom

L-R: Mrs. Omowumi Ogunye, CEO/Creative Director; Gbenga Oderinde, Operations Manager; and Ayo Ogunye, Chairman of Beveledge Designs.

By Etop Ekanem

Beveledge Designs, an interior design and luxury furnishing company in Nigeria, has launched its new flagship showroom in Ajah, Lagos. The facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class interior design solutions to clients across Lagos State.

Speaking at the launch, Omowunmi Ogunye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beveledge Designs, expressed her enthusiasm about the new venture: “The opening of our Ajah showroom marks a pivotal moment for Beveledge Designs as we continue to democratise access to exceptional interior design services. This location was strategically chosen to serve our growing clientele in Lekki, Ajah, and surrounding areas who have long requested a more accessible outlet for our services.”

She adeed: “This launch underscores our dedication to providing world-class interior design solutions, cementing its position as a premier player in Nigeria’s luxury furnishing market.

“Our vision extends beyond simply selling furniture and accessories. We are committed to educating our clients about design principles, helping them understand how thoughtful interior design can transform not just spaces, but lifestyles. The Ajah showroom will host regular workshops, design seminars, and seasonal exhibitions to engage with the local community.”