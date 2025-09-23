Firm champions sustainability as it marks World Clean-Up Day

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to carry out its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, JMG Limited, on Saturday joined millions across the globe to mark the 2025 edition of World Clean-Up Day with a sweeping environmental action in Gbagada, Lagos.

Top executives and staff of the company swapped their corporate attire for gloves, waste bags, and shovels as they cleared plastics and other solid waste from the community where JMG’s largest workforce resides. The exercise, held on September 20, went beyond sanitation to encourage residents and employees to embrace recycling, separate waste properly, and take shared responsibility for building a cleaner, healthier environment.

This year’s World Clean-Up Day, themed “Textile and Fashion Waste”, draws attention to one of the fastest-growing environmental challenges. With a global volume estimated at 92 million tonnes yearly, textile waste continues to overwhelm waste systems, pollute waterways, and fuel the climate crisis.

Speaking during the exercise, JMG Limited’s Group General Manager, Rabi Jammal, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. “JMG champions environmental preservation and has taken the responsibility of clearing waste in its host community as one of its core values. This is part of the ethics of World Clean-Up Day, and we are proud to lead by example,” he said.

Jammal disclosed that sustainability principles are already integrated into the company’s ISO certification and clean energy solutions, including the installation of solar power at its headquarters to reduce carbon emissions.

Also speaking, JMG’s Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Manager, Benedict Odamah, noted that the initiative would have a far-reaching impact on staff and residents alike. “It encourages our personnel to take an active role in cleaning the environment, eliminating waste, and promoting awareness on proper disposal and recycling,” he said.

He added that the company has introduced clean energy practices such as solar installations and a sourcing hub where waste is segregated for recycling immediately after production.

In the same vein, JMG’s Marketing Executive, Goke Atiba, said the company remains proud of its efforts to give back to the community. He cited JMG’s recent donation of solar panels and inverters to power Primary Healthcare Centres across Lagos State as part of its broader environmental and social interventions.

For residents of Gbagada, the gesture struck a chord. Kayode Adebayo, a community member, applauded the initiative. “Seeing JMG roll up its sleeves to clean the environment where they do business shows they genuinely care about us. It gives us hope that together we can make a real difference,” he said.

Since 2018, JMG has been offering clean energy solutions alongside its core expertise in power generation, electrical infrastructure, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors. It expanded its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters in 2024, providing customers with alternative, cost-effective energy options.

With Saturday’s clean-up, the company reinforced its image as a forward-looking corporate citizen, blending business with sustainability to build a cleaner and greener future for Nigeria.