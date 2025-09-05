Fire scare at Nisa Premier hospital quickly contained — Management

…says no casualties as emergency responders act swiftly

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A minor fire incident occurred at the oxygen gas plant of Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday, September 4, 2025, sparking brief panic among patients and staff.

The fire, which broke out around 11:20 a.m., was swiftly contained through the combined efforts of the hospital’s emergency response team and external fire services.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the gas plant area, raising fears of a possible disaster. However, hospital management quickly assured the public that all patients, staff, and visitors were safe throughout the incident.

In a statement, the hospital expressed gratitude for the prompt intervention of responders.

“We are grateful to confirm that no lives were lost and no injuries were sustained by either patients or members of staff. There were also no damages to vehicles or hospital property. The safety of our patients and staff remains our utmost priority,” the statement read.

Personnel from the FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service, Bouygues Construction Nigeria, and the Nisa Emergency Fire Response Team were commended for their professionalism in extinguishing the fire and preventing escalation.

The hospital further disclosed that investigations into the cause of the incident have commenced, with additional safety measures being implemented to forestall future occurrences.

By 12:00 noon, hospital authorities confirmed that full operations had resumed, with medical services continuing without interruption.

The incident, though quickly contained, underscored the importance of preparedness and coordinated emergency response in preventing tragedies.

Nisa Premier Hospital has since reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.