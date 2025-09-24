Fire outbreak, building collapse: Lagos assembly raises concern, calls for tougher safety measures

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

THE Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to step up its emergency response system and strengthen compliance with safety regulations to curb the increasing fire incidents, building collapse and other disasters across the State. The House also called on the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to convene a stakeholders’ meeting involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Safety Commission, Lagos State Command Control, Lagos State Neighborhood and the Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS on a sustainable long-term strategy for curbing incessant fire outbreaks across the State.

During the plenary, the House also called for the full operational capacity of the Fire and Rescue Divisions in Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe, IBILE, and ensure the mandatory provision of functional fire hydrants in all buildings particularly those located in commercial areas in the State.

A member, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2, Mr Rauf Age-Suleimon, in his contribution, commended the proactive measures already taken by the state government through the upgrading of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with modern firefighting equipment and the establishment of additional fire stations across the state to ensure prompt response to emergencies.

He noted that several legislative frameworks including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Law 2008, Lagos State Safety Commission Law 2011 and Lagos State Command and Control Law 2014 – were enacted to enhance emergency response, rescue operations and provide citizens with quick access to efficient emergency services.

Age-Suleimon, expressed concern over the growing trend of unlawful conversion of public buildings, spaces and residential areas into commercial use and markets, which he said has placed additional strain on rescue teams and equipment.

Meanwhile, his counterparts who expressed their displeasure over the incessant fire outbreak lamented that the increasing non-compliance with urban planning regulations, the absence of safety guidelines in high-rise buildings, and the use of substandard materials coupled with poor regulatory supervision are part of the problems.

”These factors continue to pose real risk to lives and property in our state.”

Other members also lamented that negligence and disregard for existing safety laws have contributed to tragic incidents such as the recent fire outbreaks at Atunan Toa and Ema Plaza, which claimed lives and disrupted socio-economic activities.

The motion received wide support from members, who unanimously agreed on the need for stricter enforcement of safety standards and improved emergency response to safeguard lives and property in the state.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, while calling on the state government to ensure the full operational capacity of all fire and rescue stations across the state urged the State Fire and Rescue Service to conduct regular fire risk assessments in high-risk buildings, markets and public spaces as part of efforts to reduce fatalities during disasters.