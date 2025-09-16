Fire guts six rooms in residential premises in Ibadan

No fewer than six rooms in a private residential building were gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday at Akinsoji Zone, Ogbere Moradeyo, Oremeji Area of Ibadan.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr. Maroof Akinwande, confirmed this in a statement made available to the news media on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said the agency’s personnel received a distress call at exactly 5:55 a.m. from one Mr Kayode, and firemen led by CFS Adesina Olusoji were immediately deployed to the scene.

“On getting to the scene of the fire incident, it was a private residential building of six rooms engulfed by fire and our officers swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings,” he said.

The chairman stated that the fire was jointly extinguished by the Oyo State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command.

Akinwande said that although no casualties were recorded, the building was severely affected by the fire.

He said that the cause of the fire was traced to the indiscriminate dropping of a cigarette stub by one of the occupants, which ignited nearby combustibles and set the building on fire.

The chairman urged all households in the state to install fire extinguishers in their respective premises to promptly put out fires whenever they occurred.

Vanguard News