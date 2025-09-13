Fire guts shopping complex in Oyo, destroys goods worth millions of naira

By Adeola Badru

A fire outbreak at the popular Saki Garage in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State has destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira.

The incident, which occurred late Friday night, affected four out of the eleven shops located within the garage complex.

The fire resulted in the loss of substantial goods and property; however, no casualties were recorded.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Fire Services Agency, Moroof Adebayo Akinwande, stated that the agency was alerted by a passerby who noticed the fire.

“In the early hours, a concerned citizen, Mr Lateef from Amotekun Bodija Division, raised the alarm after spotting the shops ablaze.”

“Our fire personnel, led by ACFS Mrs Adedeji, responded swiftly to the scene.Upon arrival, it was discovered that four of the eleven shops were already engulfed in flames.”

“Our officers promptly sprang into action and successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops and structures. The fire was eventually extinguished,” Akinwande said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the blaze was caused by unattended embers left smouldering after the shops closed for the night, which subsequently ignited nearby combustible materials.

Although four shops were severely affected, Akinwande noted that property worth millions of naira were saved due to the timely intervention of the fire service.

He used the opportunity to urge the public to prioritise fire safety.

“Everyone should have the fire emergency number saved on their smartphones and ensure that fire extinguishers are installed in homes and commercial buildings to prevent avoidable disasters,” he advised.