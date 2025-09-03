Fintech introduces U.S. bank accounts to support Nigerian freelancers, intrepreneurs

By Kenneth Oboh

For many Nigerian freelancers and entrepreneurs, receiving payments from the United States has long been a challenge. From slow transfers and high charges to restrictive banking requirements, these barriers have limited access to international markets and created obstacles for those working with global clients.

Boldswitch, a Nigerian fintech company, has announced a new service aimed at addressing this gap by providing U.S. Bank Accounts for Nigerians. The solution is designed to give individuals and small businesses direct access to the U.S. financial system, enabling them to receive payments from American clients, send money to U.S. accounts, and use virtual dollar cards for international transactions. Platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, Airbnb, AliExpress, and TikTok Ads are among those Nigerians will be able to access more easily.

As part of its rollout, Boldswitch is offering fee waivers for freelancers receiving payments from U.S. clients, a move expected to ease the burden of costs for digital workers and small businesses.

Speaking on the launch, Glad Akhison, Chief Executive Officer of Boldswitch, highlighted the wider vision behind the service. “The launch of our U.S. Bank Account is just the start,” he said. “We’re building financial tools that empower Nigerians to participate fully in the global economy. This is about breaking barriers and giving people the freedom to work and earn without limitations.”

For some freelancers, the service represents more than convenience. Temi Adesanya, a Lagos-based graphic designer, described how such solutions could improve livelihoods: “In the past, I lost money to high charges and had to wait days before receiving payments. With a service like this, I can get paid faster, spend globally, and focus more on my work.”

Industry experts see the development as part of a broader shift within Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem. Analysts note that while companies like Flutterwave and Paystack have transformed digital payments, the challenge of direct access to U.S. banking has remained unresolved. Commenting on the significance, fintech analyst Chika Okafor observed, “Nigerians have always been global in their talent and work, but our banking systems have not always kept up. By providing direct access to U.S. accounts and global spending options, Boldswitch is addressing a real gap in the market.”

With competitive exchange rates, faster transactions, and simplified onboarding, the new service reflects both the demand for cross-border financial solutions and the evolving role of fintech in Nigeria’s economy. For freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, it offers an opportunity to engage more fully in global commerce and reduce the longstanding friction of international payments.