Financial planning key to business success – Whitecrust MD

The Managing Director of Whitecrust Investment Limited, Kingsley Eremionkhale, has emphasised that robust financial planning is the “lifeblood of any business,” urging entrepreneurs to prioritise a clear financial roadmap for long-term growth and sustainability.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Rome Business School in Nigeria for its alumni, titled ‘Financial planning and funding strategies for career and business success,’ Eremionkhale provided crucial insights on how businesses can attract investors, manage finances effectively, and navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

According to Eremionkhale, a business must have a clear growth trajectory to attract serious investor interest.

“You must be able to project adequately and prepare for contingencies,” he stated.

He added that a comprehensive plan is essential to avoid reputational issues, as “you can’t go into a business without a plan.”

The MD stressed that a business must be driven by a clear goal and supported by strategic planning that incorporates human resources and technology.

The financial guru warned against a sole focus on profit, highlighting the importance of sustainability.

“If you focus on making profit only, there might be a challenge in the future,” he explained.

Instead, he advised businesses to operate with a “clear budget and cost control mechanism”.

Eremionkhale further elaborated on the critical role of financial discipline, stating it is “very important for business development.”

He advised that every department should have input in the budgeting process, and that the budget should be regularly monitored against performance.

“Be swift to deploy cost control mechanisms,” he said, adding that entrepreneurs “must ensure you get value for every kobo spent,” to stabilise their business and prevent wastage.

Acknowledging the difficulties in securing funding, Eremionkhale encouraged entrepreneurs to be resilient.

“It can be discouraging to get fund as an entrepreneur, but you must wear a thick skin and be prepared for disappointments,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of diligent record-keeping, regardless of a business’s size, and warned against entrusting financial management to unreliable hands.

“Never allow any employee to toy with your financial management,” he advised.

Eremionkhale encouraged an open mindset for meeting people, emphasising the need to “sell value and competence while networking.”

He concluded with a personal anecdote, sharing his own journey which began in 2021 by reaching out to over 100 people for investment.

Despite initial rejections, the investment expert said he remained undeterred, adding that “It was a rough start to a successful journey. We are not there yet, but as an entrepreneur, you must do everything possible to achieve your goal. Expect to face challenges and disappointment, but ensure that your dreams don’t die.”