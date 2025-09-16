Financial Crimes: GIABA to train 40 journalists from 15 ECOWAS countries

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA, is set to train 40 journalists from 15 West African countries on how to investigate economic and financial crimes.

GIABA is a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, responsible for facilitating the adoption and implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) strategies in West Africa.

The body, in a statement that was signed and made available to newsmen by its Acting Principal Officer, Communication and Advocacy, Mr. Timothy Melaye, disclosed that participants in the three-day training that will take place in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, would be drawn from print, electronic and online media organisations in ECOWAS member states.

“The workshop is designed to help GIANT forge a solid alliance with the media in a concerted manner for the effective dissemination of information in Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues; keep the media informed on regional AML/CFT initiatives, particularly GIABA’s mandates and provide an opportunity for journalists to acquire techniques in information gathering and investigation.

“Furthermore, the training is to encourage the media to internally nurture the culture of investigation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) practices.

“Also, to strengthen the network of journalists in its drive to ensure more effective dissemination of information on AML/CFT regimes.

“Traditionally, at the fore of the implementation of the AML/CFT standards are the law enforcement and regulatory supervisory agencies.

“However, given the immensity of the issues involved, the stakeholders’ base has been deepened and broadened to include non-traditional entities to ensure a holistic approach and complementarities,” the statement added.

Stressing that journalists play key roles in the fight against economic and financial crimes, GIABA said the training would further strengthen them to take a more active role in exposing corrupt practices in the West African region.

The program will feature plenary presentations, case studies, experience sharing, syndicate group exercises and role plays to be delivered by a team of experienced experts and practitioners.