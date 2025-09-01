FilmOne Entertainment brings Gammy & The Living Things to Nigerian

File image Balogun Market, Lagos.

Lagos, Nigeria — Hip-hop star Jude “MI” Abaga takes on his first major animated role as the lead voice in Gammy & The Living Things, opening in Nigerian cinemas on September 5. He joins an ensemble of Nollywood icons; Joke Silva, Bovi Ugboma, and Pete Edochie, in what FilmOne Entertainment is calling Nigeria’s most ambitious animated feature to date.

At the heart of the film is Jude “MI” Abaga, as Gammy, an ambitious agama lizard determined to chase his dreams beyond the confines of his world. The story, told with humour, music, and heart, follows Gammy on a journey to Lagos, blending relatable struggles with uplifting cultural themes. Joining Abaga in the ensemble are industry icons; Joke Silva, comedian Bovi Ugboma, and screen icon Pete Edochie, creating a cast that brings both star power and depth to the project.

Speaking about the release, Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution, FilmOne Entertainment, official distributors for the animation described the project as a major step for Nigerian cinema. “Gammy represents everything we’ve always believed about Nigerian stories; that they are powerful enough to connect with global audiences while remaining locally resonant. This is proof that African animation can stand tall on the big screen.”

For Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinema, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios) the film underscores the broader vision of building a complete African film ecosystem. “At Filmhouse Group, our mission has always been to scale Nollywood and give it global visibility. Bringing Gammy & The Living Things to cinemas is another example of how we are pushing boundaries, investing in new genres, and making sure African creativity has the platform it deserves.”

With FilmOne Entertainment leading distribution, Gammy & The Living Things is set to take its place as a milestone release in Nigerian animation and cinema history.

Audiences across the country will be able to watch Gammy & The Living Things in cinemas from September 5, 2025.