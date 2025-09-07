Fighter jets patrol Sokoto skies as deserted communities count losses from bandit attacks

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The roar of military fighter jets pierced the skies of Sokoto metropolis and neighbouring council areas on Sunday, signaling a show of force after weeks of relentless bandit attacks that have left villages deserted and thousands displaced.

For residents like Hassan Dan Liman Kirare of Goronyo, who fled his ancestral home, the thunderous sounds overhead felt more like a bitter reminder than a relief.

“We begged for action when bandits were burning our villages and killing our people, but no one came. Now that our communities are empty, the jets are here,” he lamented.

The late arrival of air power has fueled frustration among survivors and analysts alike, many of whom view the operation as an afterthought. Entire communities across Sokoto North, Tureta, Isa, Goronyo, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas have been forced into ghost towns, leaving schools, markets, and farms desolate.

In Lambara, Shagari LGA, a displaced farmer asked: “We heard the roar of the jets and thought finally we are safe, but we returned to empty homes and abandoned farmlands. What is left to protect?”

While some Sokoto residents found the fighter jets reassuring, others described the noise as terrifying, evoking images of war. Civil society leaders argue that decisive action should have been taken earlier to prevent the devastating human and economic toll.

Security analysts warn that sporadic shows of strength cannot replace a sustained and coordinated campaign against the bandits. “What people need is long-term security and confidence in government protection, not just theatrics,” one expert noted.

The Defence Headquarters maintains that the deployment of air power forms part of an intensified operation targeting bandit enclaves across the Northwest. Yet critics believe the move is largely symbolic, aimed at easing public outrage over worsening insecurity.

Meanwhile, displaced villagers crowd into makeshift IDP camps where hunger and despair overshadow hope. With the farming season nearly lost, humanitarian needs continue to rise.

Traditional rulers and community leaders have urged government to prioritize proactive measures over reactionary displays, insisting that protecting lives and livelihoods must remain the central focus.

For Sokoto’s displaced families, the deafening roar of jets is no substitute for the silence of their deserted homes. Their demand is simple: not just power in the skies, but real safety on the ground.