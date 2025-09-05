FG’s suspension of raw shea nut exports a strategic shift for economic growth – RMRDC DG

..says it unlocks $3bn industry

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government, through the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has suspended the export of raw shea nuts as part of efforts to promote local value addition, job creation, women’s empowerment, and broad-based economic growth.

Director General of RMRDC, Prof. Nnanyelugo Martins Ikemuonso, said the decision aligns with the government’s vision for industrial development and sustainable economic transformation.

“Nigeria holds a comparative advantage in the global shea industry. This policy will ensure that we harness this potential by adding value locally, empowering rural communities—especially women—and saving foreign exchange,” he stated.

The suspension, which will last for six months, is designed to transition Nigeria from a supplier of raw shea materials to a global hub for processed shea products.

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the temporary ban to curb informal trade, strengthen local processing, and protect the nation’s shea industry. The initiative is expected to generate about $300 million annually in the short term, with long-term projections reaching $3 billion.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who conveyed the President’s directive during a multi-stakeholder meeting at the Presidential Villa, urged the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to fast-track enforcement.

The government also plans to attract investments in processing infrastructure by promoting domestic shea butter production. As part of this drive, women’s cluster cooperatives are being established nationwide to train rural women in safe collection, quality control, and modern processing.

Prof. Ikemuonso disclosed that over 260 stakeholders have already been trained, with ongoing programs in Kwara, Kebbi, Gombe, Niger, and the FCT. He added that collaborations with NEXIM Bank are facilitating access to financing and technology, while a national mapping exercise is underway to determine the country’s shea tree stock.

RMRDC is spearheading implementation by distributing locally fabricated equipment, fostering international partnerships, and monitoring progress on capacity utilization, job creation, and foreign exchange savings. Regular updates will be provided to the Presidency.

The DG also revealed that 21 states have been identified for large-scale shea cultivation, with incentives for farmers and processors. He highlighted Niger State’s donation of 10,000 hectares of land for shea production as a model for other states.

With new processing facilities in Niger, Nigeria now has the capacity to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of shea nuts annually, positioning it as a major player in the global market.

“This is a unique opportunity to build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive shea industry. By working together, Nigeria can turn this bold policy into a lasting transformation for its people and the national economy,” Prof. Ikemuonso concluded.