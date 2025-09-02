FG to upscale 100,000 artisans to international standard

Mr. Afiz Ogun, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), states that the Federal Government is poised to upskill over 100,000 artisans to international standards.

Ogun disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State, during an inspection tour of the various training centers of the Skill Up Artisans Programme (SUPA) being organized by the ITF.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to improving the economic well-being of Nigerians.

The DG noted that by December 2025, over 100,000 artisans across the country would have gained international standards, so as to compete favourably with their counterparts overseas.

“The SUPA is a big programme which started last year with the foundation programme, where we trained about 29,000 artisans.

“This year the target is 100,000 and we would be upscaling them to international standards,” he said.

The DG stated that the ongoing programme would lead to international certification.

“Where a plumber in Nigeria has his own international certificate that nobody can look down upon him anywhere in the world” he said.

He urged the Private sector to join hands with the government in establishing skill training centres, adding that creating private schools was not the solution to our economic problems.

He encouraged corporate bodies and individuals to establish international training centers rather than private schools.

According to him, this would boost the potential of the youth and make them better equipped for the global business space.

“We are begging well-meaning Nigerians, instead of you forming private schools here and there, establish training centers, and you will gain from it.

“Nigerians are waking up now, even though they have children in schools, they still want them to learn one skill or the other, ” Ogun said.

Fauziya Bayero, a fashion trainee, and Onovo Okon, a CNG trainee, both beneficiaries of the training, noted that they have gained a lot from the training.

They added that they hoped to be equipped to international standards so as to attain greater heights in their individual professions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the training centres visited included a Metal Fabrication/CNG conversion centre, a fashion workshop, a Mechanic workshop, and an ITF training centre for staff.