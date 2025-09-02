FG to release report on cause of Abuja-Kaduna train derailment in 23 days

By Nnasom David

Abuja: The Federal Government has announced that the cause of the Abuja–Kaduna train derailment on 26 August 2025 will be made public in 23 days, following an independent investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The passenger train, operating the Abuja–Kaduna service (AK1), derailed at Asham Train Station around 11:07 a.m.

Vanguard reports that the train, consisting of eight coaches and two locomotives, had departed Idu Station, Abuja, at 09:45 a.m. and stopped at Kubwa Station at 10:04 a.m. before continuing its journey.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), five coaches derailed shortly after passing a track switching point at Asham Station, with the forward locomotive and two coaches overturning. The rear locomotive and the last coach remained on track.

There were 583 passengers and crew on board. While an eyewitness initially reported about 50 passengers injured, official records confirmed 12 persons sustained minor to moderate injuries.

All injured passengers received first aid and were transferred to medical facilities for further treatment. No fatalities were recorded.

Reacting to the incident, Transport Minister Said Ahmed Alkali commended the NRC and security agencies for their rapid response. “The emergency teams acted promptly to secure the site and ensure the safety of passengers,” Alkali said.

The derailment caused significant damage to tracks, sleepers, and switching mechanisms, forcing a temporary suspension of services along the Abuja–Kaduna corridor.

The NSIB, under the Railways (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Regulation 2024, is conducting an independent investigation.

The Bureau noted that it is tasked with gathering and analysing evidence to determine causes and contributing factors, while ensuring impartiality and protecting evidence from disturbance or misuse.

During a briefing in Abuja, NSIB Director-General, Captain Alex Badeh, confirmed, “Our team is conducting a thorough examination of the site, rolling stock, and operational records. Interviews with passengers, crew, and witnesses are ongoing. We aim to provide a comprehensive report within 23 days.”

The Bureau noted that it would release a Draft Final Report, which will be shared with stakeholders for consultation before the Final Report is published.

“Safety recommendations arising from the investigation will be communicated to prevent future accidents,” he said.