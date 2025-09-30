FG to arraign Sowore over alleged false post against Tinubu

Omoyele Sowore and President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Government is set to arraign human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on a five-count charge for allegedly making false social media posts against President Bola Tinubu.

The charges, which also list X (formerly Twitter) Inc. and Meta (Facebook) as co-defendants, allege that Sowore used his verified X handle to publish a post described as false and capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

The activist had written: “This criminal @officialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

The post, allegedly made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court is said to have contravened Section 24(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2024.

Details later…