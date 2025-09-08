FG targets nat’l devt through TVET as NABTEB reviews 26 trade syllabuses

By Joseph Erunke

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has reaffirmed that the Federal Government is intentional about positioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training,TVET, as a key driver of Nigeria’s national development.

This comes as NABTEB commenced the review and validation of syllabuses for 26 trade areas in technical colleges.

The exercise, which is being carried out in collaboration with education regulators, curriculum experts, principals of technical colleges, and industry stakeholders, is expected to modernise technical training and align it with global standards.

Speaking at the opening of the five-day review meeting in Abuja, NABTEB Registrar/Chief Executive, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, described the initiative as a landmark reform that would transform the country’s technical education landscape.

“Today marks a great moment in Nigeria’s journey towards educational excellence and economic transformation. The exercise reflects our deliberate strategy to make TVET the engine of national development,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed explained that the 26 trade areas under review cut across both emerging technologies and traditional vocations, ensuring graduates are equipped to meet domestic manpower needs while competing globally.

The trades include Robotics, Coding, and Machine Learning;Industrial Mechanics, Automotive Mechatronics and Cinematography and Creative Media Production.

Others are Smart Agriculture;Solar PV and Electrical Installations, Social Media and Digital Communications;Hospitality and Catering;Mechanised Agriculture;Fisheries and Aquaculture and Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology, among others.

“These areas represent critical sectors for Nigeria’s economic diversification and our quest for technological independence,” he noted.

The NABTEB boss highlighted the balance between innovation and sustainability in the new syllabuses.

“The inclusion of environmentally conscious programmes such as Solar PV Installations and Smart Agriculture demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development.

These programmes will position Nigeria as a leader in green technology adoption while addressing energy and food security challenges,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed stressed that the review was made possible through effective collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education.